BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are venturing into the wine game with a new subscription club for their Napa Valley-developed wine brand.

The “Winning Drive Club” is named after the street the Ravens’ headquarters is located, Winning Drive. It features wines developed in partnership with Fairwinds Estate Winery Napa Valley, California.

Club members will receive two shipments a year of six bottles. The bottles, the team said, will “tell the story of an aspect of the team or honor unique qualities, culture, traditions, or locations of Baltimore and Maryland.”

The first shipment is set for November, and the second will come in March 2022 ahead of the NFL Draft. Each shipment comes in a fire-branded Baltimore Ravens wooden wine crate.

“We are excited to partner on the Winning Drive Club,” said Brad Downs, Ravens Sr. Vice President of Marketing. “Engaging with our fans in unique, first-class ways has long been a priority to the organization. We couldn’t be more excited to launch the Winning Drive Club, which has been developed to reflect the character of our organization and our beloved Charm City.”

The November shipment will include two bottles each of three wines:

Midnight Dreary: A Napa Valley red Bordeaux blend

Charm: An elegant and approachable Napa Valley Chardonnay

Festivus Maximus: A Napa Valley sparkling brut made in the traditional champagne method

According to the brand’s website, there is a $50 deposit to secure the first shipment, and the cost for each shipment will range between $290 to $450 plus tax and shipping. Find more information on the brand and become a member here.