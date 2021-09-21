BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Towson High School junior found a way to merge his two passions — music and the Chesapeake Bay — by organizing a free music festival in Baltimore to raise money for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The Tributary Festival is slated to run from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. The festival’s lineup includes various acts from the Lutherville School of Rock and four local bands: The Adirondacks, Never Ending Fall, Impressions and Modern Nomad.

Food trucks and interactive educational displays will accompany the live music, and the event is free of charge. Funds raised at the event will come from merchandise sales, donations and raffles.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is an independent organization dedicated to protecting the Chesapeake Bay, the largest estuary in the United States. The organization works to remove the pollution from the bay and monitor its environmental health.

Organizer Reed Spaulding explained on the festival’s website that he has a special connection with the bay.

“Many of my fondest memories have been formed on the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers; be it fishing, crabbing, or boating with my grandparents on the Piankatank River in southern Virginia; tubing with my cousins on the Gunpowder in Baltimore County; attending Sandy Hill Camp on the Susquehanna; or sailing with the Downtown Sailing Club on the Inner Harbor,” Spaulding said.

Spaulding is also on the lineup as a drummer in The Adirondacks band.

For more information on the festival or to donate, visit the festival’s website.