By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Ten Baltimore County library branches are offering free afterschool meals to kids 18 and under on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The branches will provide two days of meals that include a cold dinner and a snack. Meals are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Branches giving out meals are:

  • Arbutus
  • Essex
  • Landsdowne
  • Loch Raven
  • Randallstown
  • Reisterstown
  • Rosedale
  • Sollers Point
  • White Marsh
  • Woodlawn

The library also offers other programs that can be found here.

