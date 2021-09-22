BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Ten Baltimore County library branches are offering free afterschool meals to kids 18 and under on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
The branches will provide two days of meals that include a cold dinner and a snack. Meals are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.READ MORE: Morgan State Professor Files Lawsuit Against University Stating That She Was Paid Less Than Her Man Colleagues
Branches giving out meals are:READ MORE: Harford County Executive Proposes Legislation To Set Term Limits On Future County Council Members
- Arbutus
- Essex
- Landsdowne
- Loch Raven
- Randallstown
- Reisterstown
- Rosedale
- Sollers Point
- White Marsh
- Woodlawn
The library also offers other programs that can be found here.MORE NEWS: Join WJZ & Community Leaders For 'A Talk About Race'