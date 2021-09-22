TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department will activate six new speed cameras in three school zones on Monday, Sept. 27, officials announced.
The cameras will be located at:READ MORE: 'I Spent 36 Years In Prison For A Crime Didn't Commit': City State's Attorney Office Introduces New Program To Help Overturn Wrongful Convictions
- McDonogh School, 8600 block of McDonogh Rd (both east and westbound)
- Harbour School, 11200 block of Dolfield Blvd (both east and westbound)
- Randallstown Elementary School, 8900 block Greens Ln (both north and southbound
During the first 30 days, drivers exceeding the speed limit by 12 mph or more will receive warnings rather than citations. Speed camera zones are marked with signage.READ MORE: Loaded Handgun & Ammunition Found At Chesapeake High School In Essex
Also, Baltimore County’s speed cameras operate Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., including during the summer months and on weekdays when school is not in session.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Convicted Of Murdering His Wife In 2018 Sentenced To Life In Prison
For more info, click here.