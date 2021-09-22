HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — An eight-year-old boy playing with fire caused a blaze that displaced the child’s family from their Havre De Grace home Tuesday evening, the Office of the State Fire Marshall said.
Units from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to 426 Washington Street, for a reported fire on the top floor. Responders noticed a small fire in the third-floor bedroom, which was extinguished within five minutes.
Officials said the fire caused $25,000 in damage.
Two adults and three children are displaced and they are being assisted by friends and family. Officials said the boy was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.
