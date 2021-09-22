ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A new Sheetz gas station and store has been approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works at BWI Airport last week.

The vote to add Sheetz was unanimous and among the voters was Governor Boyd K. Rutherford, serving as the chair for Governor Larry Hogan.

Sheetz is a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain. The new location will be on the northwest side of the airport. It will be in between Aviation Boulevard and Amtrak Way, near the BWI rail station and the airport’s consolidated car facility.

Sheetz was also voted Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA Today in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Sheetz to the airport and the local community,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “The new store location will offer excellent service for our passengers, rental car customers, employees, and local residents. The popular, high-quality Sheetz brand will reinforce our commitment to offer a convenient, modern airport with outstanding amenities.”

The Board of Public Works previously awarded a contract to PMG BWI Airport Plaza Developers, LLC to develop the airport site. The company worked with Sheetz to bring the convenience store chain to BWI Marshall Airport.

“While this store location is in the very early stages of development, we are certainly very excited to introduce our unique Sheetz brand to both local and national travelers at BWI Marshall Airport,” said Sheetz Vice President of Real Estate, Steven Augustine. “We are confident that our award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu and the 24/7/365 convenience offered by Sheetz will be a great fit for customers who are on the go.”

Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2022.