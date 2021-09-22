WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Carroll Hospital received a Stroke Quality Achievement Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the best care.

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new stroke each year.

Get With The Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist healthcare professionals to provide the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients.

“Carroll Hospital is dedicated to providing quality care to our stroke patients,” said Garrett Hoover, president of Carroll Hospital. “By following best practices, including the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative, and having experts and processes in place, we are able to give patients the most efficient and effective care to ensure the best possible chance of survival and quality of life after a stroke.”

Each year program participants apply for the award by showing how their organization can provide quality care for patients. Participants also offer education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation at home.

“We are pleased to recognize Carroll Hospital for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the quality oversight committee and executive vice-chair of neurology, and director of acute stroke services for Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”