ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,145 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .07% to 4.37%.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 3.8 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations decreased by one to 824. Of those hospitalized, 623 remain in acute care and 202 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 522,355 total confirmed cases and 10,104 deaths.

There are 3,855,260 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,820,071 doses. Of those, 3,916,157 are first doses with 4,423 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,556,658 second doses, 5,694 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 298,602 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 362 in the last day.

The state reported 83% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 15,917 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Of those cases, 1,186 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 8.03% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. One hundred thirty fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 7.27% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 8,612 (226) 2* Anne Arundel 49,464 (702) 15* Baltimore 72,338 (1,710) 42* Baltimore City 57,962 (1,272) 26* Calvert 4,994 (90) 1* Caroline 2,767 (39) 0* Carroll 10,737 (268) 6* Cecil 7,648 (162) 2* Charles 13,400 (229) 2* Dorchester 3,681 (69) 1* Frederick 22,612 (350) 10* Garrett 2,552 (68) 1* Harford 18,938 (322) 7* Howard 21,518 (262) 7* Kent 1,533 (50) 3* Montgomery 78,755 (1,617) 51* Prince George’s 95,287 (1,616) 43* Queen Anne’s 3,474 (59) 1* St. Mary’s 8,055 (141) 1* Somerset 3,035 (46) 0* Talbot 2,497 (49) 0* Washington 17,034 (353) 5* Wicomico 9,790 (198) 0* Worcester 4,527 (111) 1* Data not available 0 (72) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 33,531 (4) 0* 10-19 56,035 (6) 1* 20-29 95,066 (48) 1* 30-39 89,605 (127) 7* 40-49 76,636 (328) 5* 50-59 75,434 (896) 33* 60-69 50,330 (1,730) 27* 70-79 27,595 (2,539) 47* 80+ 16,978 (4,400) 106* Data not available 0 (3) 1* Female 273,115 (4,868) 111* Male 248,095 (5,213) 117* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity