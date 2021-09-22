BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Free Fall Baltimore is a free month-long celebration of the arts in the Charm City held during National Arts and Humanities Month.

“Baltimore has a huge creative community and we’re just excited that we’re back online,” Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) Chief Operating Office of Marking and Programs Tonya Miller Hall said.

BOPA coordinates all of the events at local museums, art galleries and performance venues. BOPA also helps local artists get involved.

“This year alone, we gave over 50 grants to individual artists and communities so they could open their door and create programming to specifically their neighborhood and communities,” Miller Hall Said.

The Enoch Pratt Free Library participates in Free Fall Baltimore every year.

“It’s a really exciting time for people to get an inside look at some of things that we offer at the library year-round,” said Meghan McCorkell, marketing and communications director for the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

Last year, all Free Fall Baltimore events had to be held virtually because of COVID-19.

There will still be virtual events this year, but there will also be in-person ones, too.

McCorkell said with virtual events growing in popularity, the library will host several virtual speakers in October.

“There really is an audience for some of these virtual events that we’ve been doing and we’re still trying to socially distance,” McCorkell said.

BOPA believes Free Fall gives people the chance to discover something new.

“This really is a great time in October and a great way to kick in the fall season,” Miller Hall said.

Free Fall Baltimore runs from Oct. 1-31.

Here’s a list of all the participating artists and venues: