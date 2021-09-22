BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Could you and your partner survive without your navigation system for one week for a chance to win $1,500?
Windstream will select one lucky young couple to complete their #PaperMapChallege to earn a little cash! The selected couple will have seven days to work as a team to find three locations in their city with only the help of a paper map.READ MORE: Morgan State Professor Files Lawsuit Against University Stating That She Was Paid Less Than Her Man Colleagues
The company will provide:READ MORE: Harford County Executive Proposes Legislation To Set Term Limits On Future County Council Members
- Paper map of your city
- Instant camera
- Compass
- Journal and pens
If the couple successfully completes the challenge, they will win $1,500! Think you can do it? Apply on the company site here.MORE NEWS: Join WJZ & Community Leaders For 'A Talk About Race'