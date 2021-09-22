BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tune in to WJZ on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for “A Talk About Race.”
Hosted by anchors Vic Carter and Rick Ritter, this town hall brings together a panel of community leaders for a candid conversation about race and its impact on our daily lives.
The idea is to break down barriers and unite our community as we look ahead to the future.
"It's important for WJZ to bring people together to look for solutions to the painful division we've seen in recent years," WJZ News Director Gail Bending said.
During this half-hour special, our panelists touch on a wide range of topics including: community policing and resources; the death of Freddie Gray; the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement; and growing social and political engagement among our youth.
Carter and Ritter will be joined by the following panelists:
- Bishop Antonio Palmer, United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County;
- John Wesley, Baltimore City’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights;
- Adam Jackson, CEO of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle;
- Ericka Alston, CEO & Chief Strategist for ACCESS Granted;
- Retired Sgt. James Spearman, Annapolis Police Department.
This town hall will also air on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on CBSN Baltimore.