By CBS Baltimore Staff
EESEX, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating after a loaded handgun along with ammunition was found at Chesapeake High School Wednesday.

Officers responded to the school around 12:15 p.m. after an administrator made the discovery. Officers learned the weapon was found in an empty classroom.

Officials said this is still an open and active investigation.

