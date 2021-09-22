EESEX, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating after a loaded handgun along with ammunition was found at Chesapeake High School Wednesday.
Officers responded to the school around 12:15 p.m. after an administrator made the discovery. Officers learned the weapon was found in an empty classroom.
Officials said this is still an open and active investigation.
#BCoPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding a loaded weapon discovered at Chesapeake High School. A school administrator found the weapon in an empty classroom. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call 410-307-2020. https://t.co/eeJcprEzQV
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 22, 2021
