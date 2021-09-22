BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man shot Monday in East Baltimore has died of his injuries, authorities said.
The Baltimore Police Department on Wednesday said homicide detectives are taking over the investigation into the shooting, which unfolded Monday evening near Decker Avenue and Biddle Street.
Officers investigating a ShotSpotter alert near the intersection about 8:50 p.m. that evening found 36-year-old Donnell Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. Smith was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.