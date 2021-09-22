WEATHER ALERTWarnings & Watches Issued As Heavy Rain Batters Region
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The flash flood watch is in effect for Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard and Montgomery Counties from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service said multiple rounds of showers and scattered storms are possible of producing heavy rain. The average rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected.

Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding.

