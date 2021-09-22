BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties until 6:30 p.m.
Storms are moving north at 40 miles per hour. The NWS said these storms are capable of producing 60 miles per hour winds.READ MORE: 'I Spent 36 Years In Prison For A Crime Didn't Commit': City State's Attorney Office Introduces New Program To Help Overturn Wrongful Convictions
Those under the warning are advised to take shelter and to stay weather aware.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.READ MORE: Loaded Handgun & Ammunition Found At Chesapeake High School In Essex
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery and Prince Georges County in MD until 6:30pm. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) September 22, 2021MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Convicted Of Murdering His Wife In 2018 Sentenced To Life In Prison