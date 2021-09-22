CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties until 6:30 p.m.

Storms are moving north at 40 miles per hour. The NWS said these storms are capable of producing 60 miles per hour winds.

Those under the warning are advised to take shelter and to stay weather aware.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

