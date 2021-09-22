ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County officials announced their fourth annual Active Aging Week on Wednesday.
This year's festivities are scheduled for Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.
"We are delighted to continue bringing Active Aging Week to Montgomery County," said Raymond L. Crowel, director of the County's Department of Health and Human Services. "Supporting and promoting active physical, mental, and intellectual healthy lifestyles for our active older population is one of the goals of Montgomery County Government. Active Aging Week reminds us all that the County is not only committed to this goal but that also strives to be a community that empowers its residents."
Some of the events include "Go, Grow & Get Active," Zumba and Laugh Yoga.
For more information or to see a list of events, click here.