OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A pop-up car show, often organized on social media, takes Ocean City by storm every year and this year is no different as the locals brace for massive crowds who they think will start showing up any day now.

Things have gone wrong in the past at the unsanctioned H2Oi Car Rally in Ocean City.

“This isn’t something that’s approved or encouraged by the town of Ocean City. If it didn’t take place that certainly would be fine with us,” said Richard Meehan, Ocean City mayor.

A few event-goers last year said they’re just there to have fun. But after a spectator was hit by a car in 2019 and an officer was assaulted in 2020, Maryland State Police are once again calling in reinforcements from surrounding departments and other state agencies to help with crowd control.

“Violators of this exhibition driving can face increased fines even end up behind bars if they’re not careful,” said Elana Russo, Spokeswoman for MSP.

Residents and vacationers not attending the event are encouraged to be cautious while out on the roadways leading to and from ocean city.

“There’s going to be a high volume of traffic and we know what has happened in the past may have contributed to some unfortunate incidents and we don’t want that to happen this year,” said Russo.

The event is expected to last through Sept. 26. State Police said they’ll be in the area through the end of the event.