FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia are warning the community about a potentially fatal batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl after six people overdosed early Tuesday morning.
At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the six adults, ranging in age from 23 to 35, were hospitalized after police responded to an apartment on Seminary Road in Falls Church.
Police treated all six with naloxone, which is used to combat overdoses. He said one of the six is “clinging to life” at a hospital. Four of the six remain hospitalized.
Davis said a mother of one of the six called 911 after seeing multiple people unconscious in the apartment.
Davis said the six returned to the apartment after spending the evening at the nearby Babylon Cafe.
The investigation is in its early stages, Davis said. But police found a white powdery substance that is being tested. They believe the substance is cocaine laced with fentanyl. He said police wanted to get the word out immediately, before the investigation is concluded, because of the potential danger if others ingest similarly tainted drugs.
