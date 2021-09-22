BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott and other Baltimore City leaders met Wednesday to discuss the city’s upcoming plastic bag ban, which will take effect October 1.
The ban, which prohibits retailers from providing plastic bags to customers, was set to go into effect in January but has been delayed twice since then.
The bill hopes to crack down on pollution. The bags are often littering city streets and end up in the Inner Harbor, leading the National Aquarium to support the measure.
"Single-use plastics are not worth the convenience," said National Aquarium President John Racanelli in 2020, when the bill was signed.
Retailers will no longer be able to give customers a plastic bag and will charge five cents for any alternative bag they provide, including paper bags. Four cents will go into the retailers’ pockets, while a penny will go to the city.
Any retailer found in violation of the ban at least three times could be fined up to $1,000.
The press conference will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on CBSN Baltimore.