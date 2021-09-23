BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore Thursday evening.
Officers responded to Sinai Hospital just after 5:30 p.m. after learning that a stabbing victim had been dropped off. There, they found the 29-year-old victim suffering from multiple wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead shortly after. Detectives are currently working to determine where the incident occurred.
Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.