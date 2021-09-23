BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rowing club in Baltimore has been selected to receive a grant to help student-athletes of color get involved in the sport.
The rowing racing shell manufacturer Hudson Boat Works and rowing machine company Concept2 are proving two boats, oars and 10 ergometers to the Baltimore rowing club for its middle and high school program.
"Getting these boats really widens how many people we can take in and how many people we can teach to row," said Jaiden Gomez, a coach for the program.
Cooper told WJZ that rowing can help students who come from underserved communities grow, be successful and even heal.
“It reduces trauma right that you may see every day in your life. The peace that you feel on the water it calms the storms that you go through,” he said. “The lessons you learn from the sport completely change your life.”