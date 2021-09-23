MARYLAND WEATHERFlash Floods In Maryland Close Some Schools, Roads; Several Rescued In High Water, MSP Responds To More Than 500 Calls
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport welcomed 45 veterans from Honor Flight Nevada Thursday evening.

Among those were World War II veterans.

The veterans along with their guardians flew on Southwest Airlines Freedom One specialty aircraft. They were greeted with a water salute from the airport’s fire and rescue department.

