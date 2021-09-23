LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport welcomed 45 veterans from Honor Flight Nevada Thursday evening.
Among those were World War II veterans.
The veterans along with their guardians flew on Southwest Airlines Freedom One specialty aircraft. They were greeted with a water salute from the airport’s fire and rescue department.

The @BWIfire Department recognized this evening's @HonorFlightNV arrival with a water salute.
Dozens of veterans were aboard @SouthwestAir #FreedomOne and will spend the next couple days visiting memorials in the Washington, DC area. #SceneAtBWI #MDOTscenes @HonorFlightNet pic.twitter.com/9J4uK7xXyM
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) September 24, 2021