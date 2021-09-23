WEATHER ALERTWarnings & Watches Issued As Heavy Rain Batters Region
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Football, Lamar Jackson, NFL, Ravens, Sports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday, according to reports.

Reports say that Jackson stated his “hip was sore from his flip into the end zone” during Sunday nights against the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are also other reports that he was out due to a “stomach bug.” Sources said Jackson should be fine for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

An injury report will be released soon to clarify the reason for his absence.

