BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front swept sustained, heavy rain into the region Thursday morning, flooding roadways and triggering flood and storm warnings.

A flood warning remains in effect for Baltimore City and Howard, Baltimore, and Harford counties until 5 p.m. Cecil County is under a flood warning until 3 p.m. and Carroll and Frederick counties are under flood warnings until 4 p.m.

The primary threat is damaging winds that could reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, according to the Weather Service, which could topple trees and bring down large branches. Average rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected.

Severe weather led authorities to close public schools in Carroll and Frederick counties. Victory Villa Elementary in Baltimore County was also closed due to a power outage, though it wasn’t immediately clear whether that was weather-related.

Standing water posed a threat to drivers in parts of Maryland, leading to multiple high-water rescues, some in Harford County and another in Montgomery County.

#mdwx Just in…A severe thunderstorm warning through 8:45 for Baltimore County. pic.twitter.com/y63jZJXllW — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) September 23, 2021

Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding. Flooding is reported in multiple parts of Maryland.

Heavy rain in downtown Baltimore this morning. Be sure to drive safely today! @wjz pic.twitter.com/01toUiPL5l — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) September 23, 2021

🌧🌧FLASH FLOODING | multiple road closures due to flooding | please avoid traveling if you can and DO NOT attempt to drive through water on the roadways — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) September 23, 2021

In Montgomery County, severe flooding has been reported, closing roads there. One driver had to be rescued from a vehicle after it stalled in high water. Flooding also closed roads in Harford County where first responders were working to rescue a woman trapped inside a vehicle, according to the Harford Fire Blog.

ICYMI – Flash Flood WARNING in effect @MontgomeryCoMD – ~7a Water Rescue on Beach Dr between Kensington Parkway and Connecticut Ave., driver safely removed from the vehicle that had become stalled in High-water, @mcfrs on scene, flash flood https://t.co/lVA7Q0q9HL pic.twitter.com/Z1L6DpuUO3 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 23, 2021

Due to Thursday’s weather, Frederick County public schools are closed.

Due to inclement weather and road closures in the area, Frederick County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, September 23, 2021. Offices will be opening 2 hours late. All after school extracurricular activities are cancelled. — FCPS-MD (@FCPSMaryland) September 23, 2021

Carroll County public schools will close Thursday due to road conditions.

UPDATE: Carroll County Public Schools will be closed today, Thursday, September 23, due to significant road closures and hazardous road conditions. — Carroll County PS (@CCPSk12) September 23, 2021

