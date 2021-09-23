WEATHER ALERTWarnings & Watches Issued As Heavy Rain Batters Region
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Flash, Flood, Thunderstorms, Warning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cold front swept sustained, heavy rain into the region Thursday morning, flooding roadways and triggering flood and storm warnings.

A flood warning remains in effect for Baltimore City and Howard, Baltimore, and Harford counties until 5 p.m. Cecil County is under a flood warning until 3 p.m. and Carroll and Frederick counties are under flood warnings until 4 p.m.

The primary threat is damaging winds that could reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour, according to the Weather Service, which could topple trees and bring down large branches. Average rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected.

Severe weather led authorities to close public schools in Carroll and Frederick counties. Victory Villa Elementary in Baltimore County was also closed due to a power outage, though it wasn’t immediately clear whether that was weather-related.

Standing water posed a threat to drivers in parts of Maryland, leading to multiple high-water rescues, some in Harford County and another in Montgomery County.

Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding. Flooding is reported in multiple parts of Maryland.

In Montgomery County, severe flooding has been reported, closing roads there. One driver had to be rescued from a vehicle after it stalled in high water. Flooding also closed roads in Harford County where first responders were working to rescue a woman trapped inside a vehicle, according to the Harford Fire Blog.

Due to Thursday’s weather, Frederick County public schools are closed.

Carroll County public schools will close Thursday due to road conditions.

