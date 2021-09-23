WEATHER ALERTWarnings & Watches Issued As Heavy Rain Batters Region
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Harford and Baltimore Counties until 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

A flood warning is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince Georges, Harford, Howard and Montgomery Counties and Baltimore City until 2:00 p.m.

There is a flood warning for Cecil County until 3 p.m.

The NWS said the main threat is damaging winds that could reach up to 50 mph. The wind could cause some trees and large branches to fall.

Average rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected.

Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding. Flooding is reported in multiple parts of Maryland.

In Montgomery County, severe flooding has been reported, closing roads. One driver had to be rescued from a vehicle stalled in high water.

Due to Thursday’s weather Frederick County public schools are closed.

Carroll County public schools will close Thursday due to road conditions.

