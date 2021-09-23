BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Harford and Baltimore Counties until 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

A flood warning is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Prince Georges, Harford, Howard and Montgomery Counties and Baltimore City until 2:00 p.m.

There is a flood warning for Cecil County until 3 p.m.

The NWS said the main threat is damaging winds that could reach up to 50 mph. The wind could cause some trees and large branches to fall.

Average rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected.

#mdwx Just in…A severe thunderstorm warning through 8:45 for Baltimore County. pic.twitter.com/y63jZJXllW — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) September 23, 2021

Heavy rain falling over increasingly saturated ground may result in flash flooding. Flooding is reported in multiple parts of Maryland.

Heavy rain in downtown Baltimore this morning. Be sure to drive safely today! @wjz pic.twitter.com/01toUiPL5l — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) September 23, 2021

🌧🌧FLASH FLOODING | multiple road closures due to flooding | please avoid traveling if you can and DO NOT attempt to drive through water on the roadways — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) September 23, 2021

In Montgomery County, severe flooding has been reported, closing roads. One driver had to be rescued from a vehicle stalled in high water.

ICYMI – Flash Flood WARNING in effect @MontgomeryCoMD – ~7a Water Rescue on Beach Dr between Kensington Parkway and Connecticut Ave., driver safely removed from the vehicle that had become stalled in High-water, @mcfrs on scene, flash flood https://t.co/lVA7Q0q9HL pic.twitter.com/Z1L6DpuUO3 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 23, 2021

Due to Thursday’s weather Frederick County public schools are closed.

Due to inclement weather and road closures in the area, Frederick County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, September 23, 2021. Offices will be opening 2 hours late. All after school extracurricular activities are cancelled. — FCPS-MD (@FCPSMaryland) September 23, 2021

Carroll County public schools will close Thursday due to road conditions.

UPDATE: Carroll County Public Schools will be closed today, Thursday, September 23, due to significant road closures and hazardous road conditions. — Carroll County PS (@CCPSk12) September 23, 2021

