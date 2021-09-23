BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for work or know someone who is? You’re in luck.
City residents can interview with a wide range of major employers, from Marathon Petroleum to Xfinity, next week at the Baltimore Virtual Career Fair.
This virtual job fair is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those who wish to attend this free event can register online here. To get a head start with employers, candidates can submit their resumes in advance.
To learn more, visit jobfairx.com.