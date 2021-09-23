ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County officer was arrested and removed from duty after he was accused of pointing his department-issued gun at another driver, authorities said Thursday.
Cpl. James Thornley, an 18-year agency veteran, was suspended without pay and is the subject of an internal investigation after his arrest Wednesday in Annapolis, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Thornley faces criminal charges including assault and the use of a firearm.READ MORE: 'Don't Wait Until It's Too Late': Exhausted Health Professionals Implore Unvaccinated To Get The Shot
The arrest stems from an incident reported Aug. 26. Police said Thornley was off-duty but still in uniform and driving his personal vehicle home from work that morning when he allegedly pulled his gun on a fellow driver in Annapolis. No one was hurt during the incident.READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday's Practice, Reports Say
Additional details about the incident weren’t immediately clear Thursday.MORE NEWS: Need Work? Virtual Career Fair Open To Baltimore Residents
Thornley, who joined the department in 2003, was assigned to patrol duties.