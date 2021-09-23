ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police announced that a teen has been arrested after a loaded handgun along with ammunition was found at Chesapeake High School in Essex Wednesday.
Police said the teen surrendered earlier today and detectives do not believe any additional students were involved.READ MORE: 29-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Fatally Stabbed In Baltimore Thursday
The teen has been charged as an adult on drug and weapon offenses.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app nowREAD MORE: Baltimore Rowing Club Receives Grant to Get More Student-Athletes of Color Involved
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 23, 2021MORE NEWS: Flash Floods In Maryland Close Some Schools, Roads; Several Rescued In High Water, MSP Responds To More Than 500 Calls