By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Fire officials are investigating after six rowhomes were involved in a fire Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of South Payson Street just before 8 p.m. On the scene, the fire could be seen showing through the roof. A total of six homes were involved — four occupied and two were vacant.

Officials said that no one was injured.

