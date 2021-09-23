BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Fire officials are investigating after six rowhomes were involved in a fire Thursday night.
Firefighters responded to the 600 block of South Payson Street just before 8 p.m. On the scene, the fire could be seen showing through the roof. A total of six homes were involved — four occupied and two were vacant.
Officials said that no one was injured.
Shortly before 8pm #BCFD responded to 600blk of S Payson St for a reported fire involving multiple homes. Once on scene FFs had a total of 6 homes with fire showing through the roof: 4 occupied & 2 vacant. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/BCCp98v2jO
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) September 24, 2021