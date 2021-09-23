BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United Way of Central Maryland and the Baltimore Ravens are teaming up on Monday, Oct. 18 to host a volunteer service.
The “Caw to Action” day of service will feature in-person and virtual events, giving fans across the country the opportunity to participate in volunteer activities. Those activities include community and garden cleanups, assembling stress relief kits and decorating kindness rocks.READ MORE: 29-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Fatally Stabbed In Baltimore Thursday
A full list of in-person opportunities and locations can be found here. Projects can be completed as a team, family, school, individual, or however else residents wish to give back to the community.READ MORE: Baltimore Rowing Club Receives Grant to Get More Student-Athletes of Color Involved
Volunteers can also pick up items at the M&T Bank Stadium to assemble “Cause Kits” through a contactless, drive-thru pick up. United Way will include all the directions needed to complete the activity, which can be finished and delivered at the volunteer’s convenience. Those interested in this opportunity can register at the following link.
“We have been able to build a valued partnership with the Ravens over the years,” said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland. “The team’s commitment to our community is admirable and does not go unnoticed by our community members in need. The Caw to Action on October 18 is a great opportunity to bring volunteers together to celebrate the Ravens, and the work they’re doing in our community, by giving back.”MORE NEWS: Flash Floods In Maryland Close Some Schools, Roads; Several Rescued In High Water, MSP Responds To More Than 500 Calls
Virtual volunteer projects can be completed throughout the month of October and will allow both Marylanders and Ravens fans from across the nation to participate. A complete list of virtual projects can be found here.