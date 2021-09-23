Hi Everyone!
"WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS." You've heard that line before. I am not sure who first said it but no truer words have been spoken until P. Diddy said, "It's all about the Benjamin's." So far today we have had Flash Flood Warnings, Flash Flood Watches, and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. Add to that heavy rains causing problems on almost every road, and high winds. "WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS." Shout out to whoever first uttered that line.
It had to be out of frustration. I just can imagine someone shrugging their shoulders, at a happy hour, and rolling out that wisdom. It must have been from someone who, on top of a bad day, came home to find a pipe burst or some other occurrence that makes you just want to give up.
Well, hang in there kind folks because beyond today's pouring rain we go on a six-day run of GREAT Fall weather. Dare I say, "WHEN THE SUN IS OUT IT SHINES!" It will be true though!
MB!