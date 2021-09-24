BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is charged with first- and second-degree murder in a May shooting in south Baltimore, police said.
Craig Carter, 32, was arrested Wednesday for the shooting death of 40-year-old Ronald White.
Officers responded midday on May 17 to the 200 block of Harmison Street, where they found White shot multiple times. He was transported to Shock Trauma, where he later died.
After examining evidence and interviewing witnesses, investigators identified Carter as a suspect. He is being held in Central Booking without bail until his trial, police said.