BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot multiple times in southwest Baltimore Friday morning, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded at 7:25 a.m. to the 2500 block of McHenry Street for Shot Spotter alerts. There, they found the man sitting in the passenger seat of a car. He had been shot in the chest, arms and leg.
The victim was transported to a hospital and died shortly after, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.