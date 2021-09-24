COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 50K Booster Shots Administered In State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot multiple times in southwest Baltimore Friday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded at 7:25 a.m. to the 2500 block of McHenry Street for Shot Spotter alerts. There, they found the man sitting in the passenger seat of a car. He had been shot in the chest, arms and leg.

The victim was transported to a hospital and died shortly after, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

