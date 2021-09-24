BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was struck and killed on I-83 Southbound just before Northern Parkway, stopping traffic for hours early Friday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. and just one car was involved. Maryland State Police said the pedestrian, identified as 26-year-old Gleb Volkov of New York City, was walking across the road from the median and was struck by a car traveling south in the left lane.

Investigators said that around 2:30 a.m., a rideshare driver called 911 to report a passenger, who may have been intoxicated, that was assaulting him and trying to get him to run off the road. The driver pulled over at I-83 and the passenger fled from the car.

Troopers made contact with the rideshare driver, and the driver’s description of the passenger matched the pedestrian.

The striking car remained on the scene.

All lanes were blocked for over three hours, and traffic was turned around.

All lanes reopened around 6:20 this morning.

UPDATE- All lanes reopened SB on the Jones Falls Expressway between Ruxton Rd and Northern Pkwy,. The road was closed for over 3 hours! #WJZ pic.twitter.com/WcdClbHChY — Kristy Breslin (@WJZKBreslin) September 24, 2021

Police have withheld the identity of the pedestrian pending notification of next of kin, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.