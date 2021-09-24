COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 50K Booster Shots Administered In State
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least one Ravens player on the 53-man roster has tested positive for COVID-19, reports say.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, citing sources, said contact tracing is ongoing after at least one player tested positive. Zrebiec did not name the player, saying the outlet’s policy is not to identify positive cases unless the team does.

Citing a source, ESPN beat reporter Jamison Hensley speculated the affected player is OLB Jaylon Ferguson. WJZ has not yet independently verified Ferguson has contracted COVID-19.

