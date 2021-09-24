BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least one Ravens player on the 53-man roster has tested positive for COVID-19, reports say.
Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, citing sources, said contact tracing is ongoing after at least one player tested positive. Zrebiec did not name the player, saying the outlet’s policy is not to identify positive cases unless the team does.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: State Has Administered Over 50K Booster Shots
READ MORE: National Cathedral Names Artist To Replace Confederate Windows With Racial Justice Imagery
Per sources, the Ravens this morning learned of at least one positive COVID-19 test involving a 53-man roster player. Contact tracing ongoing to determine potential close contacts.
The Athletic's policy is to not disclose name of player who tests positive unless team/player does
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 24, 2021
Citing a source, ESPN beat reporter Jamison Hensley speculated the affected player is OLB Jaylon Ferguson. WJZ has not yet independently verified Ferguson has contracted COVID-19.
Ravens OLB Jaylon Ferguson tested positive for COVID-19, per source https://t.co/PwwdTQ63QO
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 24, 2021MORE NEWS: Maryland OKs COVID-19 Booster Shots For 'Anyone Who Needs One'