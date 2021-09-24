BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Great Baltimore Oyster Partnership has set its sights on an ambitious goal of growing over a quarter million oysters in Baltimore’s harbor over the next 10 months.
To reach that milestone, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Foundation are bringing back large-scale oyster gardening workshops to the harbor. They’re inviting volunteers to help build cages, fill them with spat-on-shell and hang them from the dock near the harbor’s promenade.
These budding oysters will be kept in the harbor to grow until next summer. From there, the oysters will be moved to a protected part of the Patapsco River, where they’ll do their part to keep the Chesapeake Bay healthy by filtering the water and removing harmful pollutants.
The first of two workshops open to the public will be held on Sunday. Below are details on both events, as well as information on how you can RSVP:
Oyster Gardening Workshop
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 26
- Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Sailing Center, 1425 Key Highway
- Volunteer: Click here to RSVP
Oyster Gardening Workshop
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 2
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Location: Lighthouse Point Marina, 2780 Lighthouse Point East
- Volunteer: Click here to RSVP