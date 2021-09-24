Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.!

Yesterday is behind us. As John Wooden, the legendary basketball coach of the UCLA Bruins once said, (paraphrasing), “Yesterday is already written there is nothing you can do about it.” He went on to add that, “ tomorrow is yet to be written,” so by making today a great one you set up tomorrow to be just a good. Coach Wooden, the “Wizard of Westwood.” From Kareem, to Walton, to us, he inspires to this day.

Well, yesterday was certainly problematic, and a bad weather chapter for the Mid-Atlantic. But from that beautiful sunrise last night, to now as I write this, the weather is darn near perfect. And will remain so through the weekend and into next week. As I like to say, “Don’t overthink this just enjoy it.” Sunny and in the mid 70’s today, tomorrow, and SundayFunday. SO write yourself a couple of great days, be safe, and have a blast.

MB!