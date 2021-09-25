BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot around 1:40p.m. in the 200 block of East Lafayette Avenue.
The teenager has been transported to an area hospital with gunshot wound to the left leg, the injury is believe to be non-life-threatening.
Witnesses in the area reported seeing a gray Hyundai fleeing the scene northbound on Chester Street.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
