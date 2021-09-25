GLEN BURNIE, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that took place around 10:25p.m. in the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace.
Officers responding to the scene were notified a male victim was laying on the ground in the 8000 block of Crainmount Drive, which is adjacent to Greenleaf Terrace.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.5K New Cases & 6 Deaths Reported Saturday
The 23-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso and was transported to Shock Trauma with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: The Homecoming Football Game Returned To Franklin High School On Friday, But The Dance Did Not
Investigators believe the shooting occurred on Greenleaf Terrace and are asking anyone with information to call the Eastern District at (410) 222-6145 or our anonymous tip line at (410) 222-4700.MORE NEWS: Ocean City Braces For Car Enthusiasts, Heavy Traffic At H20i Rally
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook