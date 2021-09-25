GLEN BURNIE, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that took place around 10:25p.m. in the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace.
Officers responding to the scene were notified a male victim was laying on the ground in the 8000 block of Crainmount Drive, which is adjacent to Greenleaf Terrace.
The 23-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso and was transported to Shock Trauma with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred on Greenleaf Terrace and are asking anyone with information to call the Eastern District at (410) 222-6145 or our anonymous tip line at (410) 222-4700.
