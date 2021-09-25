TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Kent Devereaux was inaugurated as Goucher College’s 12th president Friday after assuming the role in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the ceremony, according to a Goucher statement.

More than 30 college presidents and delegates from educational institutions across the country attended the ceremony, along with government and community leaders.

Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of the University of Maryland Baltimore County, gave the keynote address.

After Devereaux arrived, he oversaw Goucher’s response to the pandemic and worked on its recently launched new strategic plan, “Cultivating Global Changemakers,” to enhance student success, expand global education, and emphasize inclusivity. He also is spearheading the yearlong process to develop a new campus master plan, focusing on accessibility, sustainability, and connectivity to the community.

“It is an honor to lead this distinguished liberal arts institution and to help charter its strong future with rigorous new programs, innovative new partnerships, and strategic capital investments,” Devereaux said in a statement. “Goucher’s distinctive emphasis on global education and community-based learning helps our graduates develop the innovative thinking and bold leadership that will be necessary to make an impact in our communities and the world.”

Devereaux has more than 30 years of hands-on experience in higher education strategic planning, curriculum innovation, and enrollment management, as well as fundraising for nonprofit higher education institutions. He served previously as president of the New Hampshire Institute of Art. His professional path also includes time as a faculty member and chair of the Department of Music at Cornish College of the Arts, as senior vice president and dean of curriculum at Kaplan University, and as senior vice president for editorial and product development at Encyclopedia Britannica.

“After more than a yearlong delay due to the pandemic, we are pleased to officially celebrate President Devereaux’s tenure at Goucher,” Lisa Stromberg, chairwoman of the Goucher College Board of Trustees, said in the statement. “We are confident that Kent’s vision and leadership for the college will continue the tradition of academic excellence and graduate success that Goucher has earned for more than 135 years.”