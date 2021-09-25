BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Court of Special Appeals ordered a new trial for the man convicted in the mistaken identity killing of a popular lacrosse player.
Ray Glasgow, 17, a Baltimore City College High School student, was killed in 2018.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Seek Missing 38-Year-Old Robin Muscolino
Shawn Little was sentenced to 30 years for the murder.READ MORE: Tony Evans Jr. Charged With Allegedly Shooting, Wounding Woman In August, Baltimore Police Say
However, a new trial has been ordered after it came to light that the judge had communicated with a juror, and defense attorneys were not made aware of that.MORE NEWS: Two Shot In Separate Baltimore Shootings Saturday, Including Boy, 14