By CBS Baltimore Staff
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The unsanctioned H20i car event was underway in Ocean City Saturday.

The event, which draws thousands of car enthusiasts is notorious for becoming rowdy and causing a disturbance in the Worcester County beach town.

In years past, hundreds of people have been arrested, and some officers even have been hurt.

This year, police said they are stepping up enforcement and that there will be a “zero-tolerance policy” for lawbreakers.

