BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was charged with first-degree attempted murder earlier this month for allegedly shooting a woman in August, Baltimore Police said Saturday.
Tony Evans Jr. was served with the warrant charging him for allegedly shooting and wounding a 23-year-old woman in her lower extremities in the 600 block of South Bond Street on Aug. 22, police said.
Evans was being held at the Baltimore Central Booking Intake Facility for allegedly committing another crime when the warrant was served. He was arrested Aug. 28 for allegedly stealing a vehicle on Aug. 28 and was armed with a handgun, police said.
