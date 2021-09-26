BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The legend of Justin Tucker continues to grow.
Baltimore's sure-footed kicker added yet another chapter to an already impressive legacy by hitting an NFL record 66-yard field goal in the final seconds of Sunday's game against Detroit to give the Ravens a 19-17 victory.
Tucker, who led the Ravens in scoring with 13 points in Week 3 and came in clutch when the game was on the line, joked with reporters while he savored the moment during a post-game news conference.
"Man, I love Detroit," Tucker quipped. "I'm thinking about getting a place here."
But the four-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro kicker was modest when asked about the personal significance of setting a league record with his decisive field goal, the NFL’s equivalent of a full-court buzzer beater.
Tucker credited his teammates with putting him in a position to deliver the game winner.
“Records, accolades, the individual ones — they’re all cool,” he said. “They can lead to a player having a long career and being well compensated and all those things. But what I will personally take away from this moment is this team, this team that trusts God, that trusts each other, and that’s truzz with two Zs.”