BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Delta variant continues to fuel a rise in COVID-19 cases, Pfizer booster shots are now going into some arms of Marylanders following the CDC’s stamp of approval on Friday.

“Upwards of 98 to 99-percent of positive cases in the country are delta at this point,” said Dr. Jonathan Thierman, Chief Medical Information Officer of LifeBridge Health.

Those eligible for a booster shot include everyone 65 and older, adults with certain underlying conditions, adults in congregate living facilities and people who are at increased risk due to their job.

“I think it’s important. I mean we already do flu shots yearly so at this point, if booster shots or covid shots, vaccines is going to be an annual thing, then that’s just what it’s going to be,” said Syeda Saibat Popoola-Sampson, parent.

“One of the key elements of patrolling variants is to have high levels of vaccination,” said Thierman.

But what if you are fully vaccinated and not eligible for a booster yet?

Dr. Thierman says even if you are fully vaccinated and did not get a COVID-19 booster shot, you are still extremely well covered for running into risk of severe illness and death.

He recommends following your primary physicians’ guidance and waiting until a booster is ready for you.

“To kind of cut the line and get a Moderna booster when you’re not really supposed to yet, or switch vaccines and get a Pfizer when you had Moderna, these are not good ideas,” said Thierman.

With the new school year underway, doctors say the outcome has been positive so far.

“It really does seem to work that the kids are being masked in the classroom,” said Thierman. ” I’m hopeful we don’t have the mass closing of the schools like we did last year.”

This comes as multiple vaccine makers are working around the clock to get FDA approval for a shot that is both safe and effective for all children.

“I think it’s great and if they can do it, you know the younger the better, just to protect them, why not,” said Bella Batra, parent.

“The more people that are vaccinated, the more your family, the community and the whole society is safe from the virus,” said Thierman.

Dr. Thierman wants people to understand that even if you are fully vaccinated, there’s still a chance you can get COVID-19, but the chances of getting severely ill are low, compared to if you didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.