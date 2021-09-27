BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charles “Chuck” Nabit, the Baltimore-based financier accused of spending over $90,000 on a sex trafficking business, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning.
Nabit, 65 is the owner of Westport Group, LLC. and the former owner of Mountain Manor Treatment Center, a drug treatment center.
According to his guilty plea, Nabit regularly paid for sex between 2017 and his arrest in Summer 2020. Officials said the seven victims he regularly met with either used narcotics or had serious drug abuse disorders at the time they were seeing Nabit.
Nabit allegedly traveled with one victim, referred to by prosecutors as Victim 6, to Florida and Virginia multiple times. According to the plea agreement, Nabit provided the victim cocaine, knowing she had addiction struggles.
Nabit is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. for use of an interstate facility to promote a prostitution business.
"Charles Nabit used his wealth, his business and his position in society to facilitate his pattern of commercial sex, including with women suffering from narcotics addiction," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner in April. "Rather than use his resources to assist these victims, Nabit paid thousands of dollars to engage them in commercial sex acts. This guilty plea should remind others like Mr. Nabit that no one is above the law, no matter their wealth or stature."