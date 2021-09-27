BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting over the summer that sent one person to the hospital.
Willie James McDonald, 36, was arrested Sept. 15 on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, the police department announced Monday.
Police said McDonald had a loaded handgun on him when he was taken into custody.
McDonald remains in jail while awaiting trial.
Police said McDonald was identified as the suspect in a shooting that happened about 2:3 a.m. June 21 along Cathedral Street, between Tyson and Eager streets.
Officers handling that call found a 33-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, but the victim's injuries were not deemed life-threatening.
A search of online court records shows McDonald has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 14.