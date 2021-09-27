BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman faces a murder charge in the homicide of a woman who was found dead last year at a Pikesville motel.
Ayanna Michelle Allen, 29, was extradited from North Carolina back to Baltimore County earlier this month, the Baltimore County Police Department said Monday.
Allen is being held without bond while awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Lashawnda Sanders, according to a search of online court records.
Sanders, 43, was found dead the morning of Nov. 29, 2020, in a second-floor hallway at the Howard Johnson by Wyndham on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.
She had unspecified trauma to her upper body.
The investigation into Sanders’ killing led police to identify Allen as a suspect in the case.
Court records show Allen has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 1.
Allen’s arrest marks the sixth homicide case Baltimore County Police have closed this year.