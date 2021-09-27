BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer was injured while attempting to apprehend a suspect Monday morning.
Officials said officers responded to a home in the 5300 block of Lynview Ave for a reported disorderly person. On the scene, an officer found the suspect in the back of the home.READ MORE: Nestlé Recalls Over 27,000 Pounds Of Frozen DiGiorno Pepperoni Pizza
As the officer attempted to approach the suspect, he withdrew a knife and attempted to stab the officer.
The officer was able to subdue the suspect following a brief physical struggle. Once backup officers arrived on the scene, the suspect again began to struggle with officers as they attempted to handcuff him.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Shot In West Baltimore Monday Evening
Officials said an officer was injured during the struggle. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The suspect was apprehended and taken to Central Booking.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had committed a home invasion where he was found. Officials said he forced his way into the victim’s home while brandishing a knife.MORE NEWS: How Far Is 66 Yards? Ravens Fans Continue To Celebrate Justin Tucker's Record Setting Field Goal
The 48-year-old man faces several charges including home invasion, first and second-degree assault and attempting to disarm a peace officer.